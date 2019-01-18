Judge denies request to delay trial involving Grace Packer's death

There are new developments in the criminal case against the man charged in the rape and murder of 14-year-old Grace Packer.

Jacob Sullivan was in a Doylestown court Friday morning arguing to get his trial delayed.

"Waited a long time for this. A terrible tragedy, no matter who is responsible," Bucks County district attorney Matt Weintraub said.

Prosecutors said Jacob Sullivan and Sara Packer are the ones responsible for torturing and killing Sara's 14-year-old adopted daughter Grace.

Sullivan asked the judge Friday to delay his upcoming capital murder trial.

His defense argued two pending death penalty cases in front of Pennsylvania's Supreme Court are grounds for postponement.

However, the D.A. argued it's been two years since Sullivan was charged, and they shouldn't be asked to play the waiting game for a guessing game.

The judge agreed and said the trial will go on as planned.

"I'm pleased about that. We've had this date for a while and we are looking forward to just getting in there and letting a judge or jury decide what should happen in this case," Weintraub added.

Prosecutors said Sullivan and Packer raped, strangled and beat Grace inside a Richland Township home back in 2016.

Her dismembered remains were found by hunters months later in the Poconos. Prosecutors have said it was part of a rape-murder fantasy Sullivan and Packer had.

The judge ruled Friday on several contested autopsy and scene photos set to be used in trial. She allowed some, but deemed others too graphic for the jury.

"Why are pictures so important?" WFMZ News' Bo Koltnow asked Weintraub.

"Because you have to show how Grace's remains were left. I think it's important for the fact finder not only be told but to see it for themselves," Weintraub said.

Sullivan is set for trial March 14, with Sara Packer to follow.