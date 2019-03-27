Judge hears arguments in Allentown school board ballot challenge

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown school board member argued before a county judge Wednesday there were enough suspect signatures on a fellow board member’s nominating petitions to toss him from the Democratic primary.

Charles Thiel, a school board member and Democratic candidate, is challenging Robert Smith Jr.’s nominating petitions for the May Democratic primary. Smith, a registered Republican and incumbent, cross-filed to also appear on the Democratic ballot.

Thiel will appear on the Democratic ballot.

On May 19, Thiel filed a challenge against Smith’s nominating petitions, arguing 24 signatures should be invalidated. School board candidates need 100 signatures to appear on the ballot, and Smith secured 115 signatures.

The candidates made their arguments Wednesday in Lehigh County Court before Judge Melissa Pavlack. Smith, who was not represented by an attorney, told the judge he’s never faced a challenge to his nominations in 20 years of politics. He called himself and the people who gathered Democratic signatures honest.

He acknowledged that mistakes were made but that removing his name from the Democratic ballot would only serve to disenfranchise Allentown voters.

Michael Adler, Thiel's attorney, said no one is accusing Smith or anyone else of intentional wrongdoing but that a review of the petitions is simply part of the process.

Smith asked the judge to invalidate Thiel’s challenge, arguing it’s a conflict of interest for a fellow candidate, not a member of the public, to challenge his nomination.

Adler deemed the argument invalid. An opposing candidate is usually the one challenging a nominating petition, he said. John Ashcraft, an attorney for the Lehigh County Elections Board, agreed that case law exists for candidates to challenge fellow candidate’s petitions.

Adler challenged the signatures on five grounds, including that the signers were not registered voters, not registered Democrats or do not live in the Allentown School District. He also argued that some people signed their names with an address that did not match voter records and that some signatures were gathered after the petitions were notarized.

A check of the voter registration database during the hearing showed that some signers were indeed not registered or registered as unaffiliated, making them ineligible to sign a Democratic nominating petition. Adler highlighted four signatures of people living in the Parkland School District and maintained that six signatures were collected after circulated nominating petitions had been notarized.

Adler initially challenged three signatures arguing that the address accompanying the signature was not the voter’s listed address. He withdrew one of the challenges.

Smith argued at least of the signers mistakenly provided the address of where the petition was signed, not their home address.

Ashcraft questioned whether the two voters’ addresses and the ones on the petition were in the same election ward. They were, so Ashcraft argued the signatures are valid.

In his closing argument, Adler said case law is a “little fuzzy” on the voter address issue. But even if Lehigh County Judge Melissa Pavlack dismissed those challenges, he argued that he made the case for 19 invalid signatures, which would give smith only 96 signatures and invalidate his petitions.

Pavlack did not rule on the challenge from the bench.

After the hearing, Thiel said he reviewed each of the candidate’s nominating petitions. Adler said the judge has until April 3 to issue a ruling.