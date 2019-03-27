BREAKING NEWS

Lehigh Valley

Judge hears arguments in Allentown school board ballot challenge

Ruling expected no later than April 3

By:

Posted: Mar 27, 2019 01:55 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 27, 2019 01:55 PM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown school board member argued before a county judge Wednesday there were enough suspect signatures on a fellow board member’s nominating petitions to toss him from the Democratic primary.

Charles Thiel, a school board member and Democratic candidate, is challenging Robert Smith Jr.’s nominating petitions for the May Democratic primary. Smith, a registered Republican and incumbent, cross-filed to also appear on the Democratic ballot.

Thiel will appear on the Democratic ballot.

On May 19, Thiel filed a challenge against Smith’s nominating petitions, arguing 24 signatures should be invalidated. School board candidates need 100 signatures to appear on the ballot, and Smith secured 115 signatures.

The candidates made their arguments Wednesday in Lehigh County Court before Judge Melissa Pavlack. Smith, who was not represented by an attorney, told the judge he’s never faced a challenge to his nominations in 20 years of politics. He called himself and the people who gathered Democratic signatures honest.

He acknowledged that mistakes were made but that removing his name from the Democratic ballot would only serve to disenfranchise Allentown voters.

Michael Adler, Thiel's attorney, said no one is accusing Smith or anyone else of intentional wrongdoing but that a review of the petitions is simply part of the process.

Smith asked the judge to invalidate Thiel’s challenge, arguing it’s a conflict of interest for a fellow candidate, not a member of the public, to challenge his nomination.

Adler deemed the argument invalid. An opposing candidate is usually the one challenging a nominating petition, he said. John Ashcraft, an attorney for the Lehigh County Elections Board, agreed that case law exists for candidates to challenge fellow candidate’s petitions.

Adler challenged the signatures on five grounds, including that the signers were not registered voters, not registered Democrats or do not live in the Allentown School District. He also argued that some people signed their names with an address that did not match voter records and that some signatures were gathered after the petitions were notarized.

A check of the voter registration database during the hearing showed that some signers were indeed not registered or registered as unaffiliated, making them ineligible to sign a Democratic nominating petition. Adler highlighted four signatures of people living in the Parkland School District and maintained that six signatures were collected after circulated nominating petitions had been notarized.

Adler initially challenged three signatures arguing that the address accompanying the signature was not the voter’s listed address. He withdrew one of the challenges.

Smith argued at least of the signers mistakenly provided the address of where the petition was signed, not their home address.

Ashcraft questioned whether the two voters’ addresses and the ones on the petition were in the same election ward. They were, so Ashcraft argued the signatures are valid.

In his closing argument, Adler said case law is a “little fuzzy” on the voter address issue. But even if Lehigh County Judge Melissa Pavlack dismissed those challenges, he argued that he made the case for 19 invalid signatures, which would give smith only 96 signatures and invalidate his petitions.

Pavlack did not rule on the challenge from the bench.

After the hearing, Thiel said he reviewed each of the candidate’s nominating petitions. Adler said the judge has until April 3 to issue a ruling.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

02:40 PM

  • SSW 5 mph
  • 20%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Northampton County set to buy Human Services Building
69 News

Northampton County set to buy Human Services Building

Coroner IDs man found dead at Emmaus car wash

Coroner IDs man found dead at Emmaus car wash

Staffer sickened after opening letter prompts hazmat response in South Whitehall
69 News

Staffer sickened after opening letter prompts hazmat response in South Whitehall

Federal ban on bump stocks goes into effect

Federal ban on bump stocks goes into effect

Baseball is back at Coca-Cola Park
Alexandra Hogan | 69 News

Baseball is back at Coca-Cola Park

History's Headlines: Martin Tower to come a tumblin' down

History's Headlines: Martin Tower to come a tumblin' down

Police: DNA links suspect to 2016 high-speed chase and crash
MGN

Police: DNA links suspect to 2016 high-speed chase and crash

Police allege shoplifters swipe meat, stuffed animals and journals
69 News

Police allege shoplifters swipe meat, stuffed animals and journals

Neighbors help rescue residents from fully-involved garage fire
69 News

Neighbors help rescue residents from fully-involved garage fire

Musikfest voted 'Best Music Festival in North America' in USA Today poll

Musikfest voted 'Best Music Festival in North America' in USA Today poll

South Whitehall couple rescued from cruise ship

South Whitehall couple rescued from cruise ship

South Whitehall couple rescued from cruise ship

South Whitehall couple rescued from cruise ship

Southern Lehigh students want more space for theater program
69 News

Southern Lehigh students want more space for theater program

Girl shot in Allentown while walking with friends

Girl shot in Allentown while walking with friends

Girl shot in Allentown while walking with friends

Girl shot in Allentown while walking with friends

Allentown man reunited with dog after shelter does some detective work
69 News

Allentown man reunited with dog after shelter does some detective work

Lehigh University hit with discrimination lawsuit

Lehigh University hit with discrimination lawsuit

Allentown man has dogs back with him after shelter does some detective work
69 News

Allentown man has dogs back with him after shelter does some detective work

Man allegedly brawls with state trooper, barges into Allentown home
MGN

Man allegedly brawls with state trooper, barges into Allentown home

Lehigh University hit with discrimination lawsuit

Lehigh University hit with discrimination lawsuit

Suspect in fatal Upper Macungie shooting traded death threats with victim, police say

Suspect in fatal Upper Macungie shooting traded death threats with victim, police say

Suspect in fatal Upper Macungie shooting traded death threats with victim, police say

Suspect in fatal Upper Macungie shooting traded death threats with victim, police say

Girl shot in Allentown

Girl shot in Allentown

North Catasauqua teen accused of assaulting girl for years

North Catasauqua teen accused of assaulting girl for years

Pa. Dept. of Education agrees to resolve investigation into alternative education programs
Wokandapix | Pixabay

Pa. Dept. of Education agrees to resolve investigation into alternative education programs

Lehigh Valley woman motorcycles around the globe

Lehigh Valley woman motorcycles around the globe

'Impractical Jokers' troupe to bring comedy tour to the Great Allentown Fair

'Impractical Jokers' troupe to bring comedy tour to the Great Allentown Fair

Aging mindfully: 'It's a mindset'

Aging mindfully: 'It's a mindset'

Fire burns barn in North Whitehall
69 News

Fire burns barn in North Whitehall

Police: 2 masked men shoot man inside Allentown home
69 News

Police: 2 masked men shoot man inside Allentown home

Local Special Olympic athletes recognized for accomplishments

Local Special Olympic athletes recognized for accomplishments

Lehigh University students participating in

Lehigh University students participating in "Hack-a-thon"

Pennsylvania Miss Amazing pageant held in Emmaus

Pennsylvania Miss Amazing pageant held in Emmaus

Allentown man facing homicide charges in Upper Macungie factory shooting

Allentown man facing homicide charges in Upper Macungie factory shooting

Local members of Congress, experts weigh in on conclusion of Mueller report

Local members of Congress, experts weigh in on conclusion of Mueller report

Arrest in Upper Macungie homicide

Arrest in Upper Macungie homicide

Local members of Congress, analysts react

Local members of Congress, analysts react

Person found dead at Emmaus Car Wash

Person found dead at Emmaus Car Wash

VIDEO: PPL FalconCam

VIDEO: PPL FalconCam

Love of cars brings returning dealerships back to Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Love of cars brings returning dealerships back to Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Crews battle Northampton County barn fire

Crews battle Northampton County barn fire

Toomey issues statement about fentanyl

Toomey issues statement about fentanyl

Lehigh Valley Auto Show offers chance to take car out for virtual spin

Lehigh Valley Auto Show offers chance to take car out for virtual spin

Upper Saucon supervisors to hear plans for proposed development along Route 309

Upper Saucon supervisors to hear plans for proposed development along Route 309

Developer to unveil

Developer to unveil "town center" proposal along Route 309

Lehigh Valley Auto Show offers chance to take car out for virtual spin

Lehigh Valley Auto Show offers chance to take car out for virtual spin

Lehigh University students sound off on free speech rights

Lehigh University students sound off on free speech rights

Lehigh University students sound off on free speech rights

Lehigh University students sound off on free speech rights

Zookeeper gives inside look at her job at the Lehigh Valley Zoo

Zookeeper gives inside look at her job at the Lehigh Valley Zoo

People of all faiths come together at Lehigh University to remember New Zealand shooting victims

People of all faiths come together at Lehigh University to remember New Zealand shooting victims