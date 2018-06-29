Jury deliberating in trial for man accused of shooting state trooper
EASTON, Pa. - Was Daniel Clary the victim of a traffic stop gone wrong or was he calculated in trying to kill two state troopers? A jury is now deciding.
Cpl. Seth Kelly was in the courtroom for closing arguments Friday, when defense attorneys tried to paint a picture of a man in fear of his life while the prosecution said it was a deliberate act of trying to kill law enforcement.
Clary, 22, is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, in the shootout along Route 33 in Northampton County in November.
In closing arguments, Clary's defense told jurors Clary complied during an initial traffic stop, but then feared for his life as the situation escalated with state police.
Clary's attorney said Clary was hit with a barrage of stun gun hits and punches after failing a sobriety test.
Police say back in November, Clary shot Kelly several times and shot at Trooper Ryan Seiple after a traffic stop and fight.
Clary was hit several times too and drove to Easton Hospital.
However the prosecution argued everything could have been avoided if Clary had simply complied with police. Prosecutors said the case is about a man not wanting to be arrested.
Assistant District Attorney Terry Houck told the jury Clary could have run off, drove away or stopped, but instead went to his car got his gun and opened fire until his clip went out.
Jurors began deliberating Friday morning. A verdict is expected sometime Friday.
