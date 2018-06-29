Jury finds Daniel Clary guilty in Route 33 trooper shooting

Daniel Clary

EASTON, Pa. - The jury has delivered a guilty verdict in the trial for a man who opened fire on two state troopers on Route 33 in Northampton County.

Daniel Clary was found guilty on nine of 10 counts in the shootout that critically injured Cpl. Seth Kelly.

Clary was convicted of attempted murder of Kelly and Trooper Ryan Seiple, among other charges, in the November 7th shooting.

Clary's defense tried to paint a picture of a man in fear of his life while the prosecution said it was a deliberate act of trying to kill law enforcement.

Clary was pulled over for speeding on Route 33. After failing field sobriety tests, Trooper Ryan Seiple and Kelly tried to arrest Clary and a struggle broke out.

Clary grabbed a gun from his car and opened fire, hitting Kelly numerous times.

Kelly was airlifted to the hospital where he spent 12 days in a medically-induced coma, fighting for his life.

Clary was hit several times by return fire and drove himself to Easton Hospital.

The charges could carry a lengthy prison sentence.