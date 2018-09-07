Juvenile allegedly bites mother on arm, police say

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A juvenile male allegedly bit his mother after an argument in the 5500 block of Oakview Drive in Allentown.

According to a release from Upper Macungie Township Police Department, the juvenile got into an argument with his mother and allegedly shoved her into a wall and bit her on the arm.

Police say the juvenile was referred to the Impact Project but failed to complete the requirements of the program.

A harassment citation has been filed against the juvenile and the case is awaiting further court action, police say.