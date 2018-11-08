Lafayette College dorm plan gets preliminary approval

EASTON, Pa. - Easton planners gave preliminary approval for Lafayette College to build at least three new dorms, the mixed-use space would include 165 beds plus space for a bookstore, coffee shop, and diner on College Hill on Wednesday.

The project has drawn much controversy. People opposed say the additional student housing will add to the already frustrating traffic and parking problems in the neighborhood.

Peggy Palmer says she is disappointed but not surprised the city gave the project the OK. She says Lafayette's rapid expansion has ruined College Hill's close-knit community feel.

"Up here in the summer, when the Lafayette students are gone, it's a ghost town. We miss the humanity, we miss the children, we miss a community. We're losing our community,” Palmer said.

During Wednesday's planning meeting, representatives from the college said students with a parking pass will be required to park in a lot at the bottom of the hill. Those without a pass will only be permitted to park on the street for a maximum of three hours, an ordinance the city passed in the spring.

Mayor Sal Panto says he believes the college and the city have adequately accommodated residents' concerns.

"I believe that the developer in this case, the college, made a lot of changes in recognition of the many obstacles that were brought up by the residents. I think all the legitimate concerns have been addressed,” said Panto.

Some residents were so upset at the prospect of the dorm expansion that they filed a lawsuit against the city. Panto says he's confident the city followed the right process and expects the suit to be settled soon.