Lafayette College revokes Bill Cosby's honorary degree
Board of Trustees made move after conviction.
EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette College’s Board of Trustees has revoked Bill Cosby’s honorary degree from 1996 after his conviction Thursday of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.
Lafayette College President Alison Byerly released a statement Friday evening.
“As some of you may know, Lafayette awarded an honorary degree to Bill Cosby in May 1996, when he was the College’s Commencement speaker. In light of his conviction yesterday on multiple charges of aggravated indecent assault, the Board of Trustees has voted to revoke the honorary degree awarded to William H. Cosby in May 1996,” Byerly said.
On Friday, Temple University in Philadelphia also accepted a recommendation to rescind the 1991 degree it awarded to Cosby.
