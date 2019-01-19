LANTA announces service cancellations

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - LANTA is canceling its Saturday afternoon services beginning at 3 p.m. according to LANTA's website.

Passengers onboard prior to 3 p.m. will be taken to their final destination on the route.

LANTA will also operate on a delayed start on Sunday morning.

Service will begin at 9 a.m. Check LANTA's website for additional updates regarding Sunday service.