LANTA announces service cancellations
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - LANTA is canceling its Saturday afternoon services beginning at 3 p.m. according to LANTA's website.
Passengers onboard prior to 3 p.m. will be taken to their final destination on the route.
LANTA will also operate on a delayed start on Sunday morning.
Service will begin at 9 a.m. Check LANTA's website for additional updates regarding Sunday service.
