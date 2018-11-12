Law firm announces pending suit against Allentown Diocese
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Philadelphia-based law firm announced Monday that it will file a lawsuit against the Diocese of Allentown.
The law firm Williams Cedar will file a civil suit in Lehigh County against the diocese stemming from the alleged sexual abuse by a Catholic priest named in the Pennsylvania grand jury report released this summer, according to a news release.
The defendants will include former priest Bruno Tucci, the Diocese of Allentown, its current and immediate past bishops and the religious order the Congregation of the Servants of the Paraclete. The lawsuit alleges that Tucci abused a minor and alleges negligence on behalf of the diocese that allegedly failed to screen priests properly and properly investigate complaints, according to a news release.
The lawsuit also alleges negligence on behalf of the Congregation of the Servants of the Paraclete for improperly allowing Tucci to return to ministry following rehabilitation.
More information is expected to be released at a news conference Monday morning in Philadelphia.
