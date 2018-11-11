Lehigh County election official: Election Day technology problem confined to one location

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County official said an Election Day technology problem with an electronic voter sign-in poll book was isolated to one polling location.

Lehigh County Chief Clerk of Elections Timothy Benyo said one of the four electronic poll books used in Lower Macungie Township's second district was not communicating with the network properly.

As a result, that poll book was not receiving information on voters who had already checked in to vote.

The clerk said a poll worker did a great job of detecting the problem with the poll book.