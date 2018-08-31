Lehigh County executive releases proposed 2019 budget

69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong released the proposed 2019 budget.

The $506.1 million budget includes $68 million for renovations of the Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehabilitation Center, $9 million in renovations to the Historic Courthouse, $4 million for the 1964 Courthouse, $3.5 million for new voter equipment and $2 million for farmland preservation, according to a news release.

The county will also add 39 new positions, most of which are from consolidating 911 centers with the city of Allentown.

The budget would return to the 2015 millage rate of 3.79. The average homeowner in the county will pay $769.37 in real estate taxes based off of a median home assessed at $203,000.

The budget will now go before the Lehigh County Board of Commissioners for September hearings, then a final vote in October.