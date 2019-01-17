Lehigh County offers extreme winter weather tips

Chad Blimline | 69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - With storms expected to hit the Lehigh Valley in the next few days, the County of Lehigh Emergency Services is offering tips to keep in mind moving forward.

They recommend checking your emergency supply kit, making sure you have at least 72 hours' worth of non-perishable foods, water, medications and other necessities.

Also review and update your emergency plan, such as how to get to a safe place, how to contact others, how will you get back together and what you will do in different situations.

Be sure family members and friends can contact you and follow local officials' directions if need be. Monitor local forecasts and have spare batteries for the radio in case of a power outage.

If you must travel, slow down and drive with extreme caution. Listen to local stations to stay updated on latest emergency information. Have an emergency supply kit and a winter weather survival kit in the vehicle. Turn headlights on so as to see and be seen.

Keep family members informed of travel plans and routes. Know road conditions before leaving. Travel with a charged cell phone. Change travel plans as conditions warrant.

If you do get stranded, stay in your vehicle. Run the engine and heater about 10 minutes an hour to stay warm. Open the windows slightly while the engine is running to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Clear the exhaust pipe to prevent carbon monoxide buildup.

Turn on the interior light so rescuers can see you and put up a distress flag or cloth to gain attention from rescuers.