Lehigh County to take over management of Cedarbrook nursing home
The nursing homes owned by Lehigh County have come under new management.
For the past three years, Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network has been in charge of the daily operations at Cedarbrook's centers in Fountain Hill and South Whitehall Township.
Good Shepherd has decided not to renew its managing contract so it's turning over the responsibility to Lehigh County.
A spokesperson for Good Shepherd released this statement:
It has been an honor and a privilege to manage Cedarbrook Senior Care & Rehabilitation and to serve the residents of Lehigh County in this capacity for the past three years; however, we feel that it is time to re-focus on our core business and partnerships as well as our nourish our reputation as an international destination for recovery. During our management tenure, Cedarbrook experienced a marked improvement in quality – rising from a 2-Star to 5-Star overall CMS rating as well as 5-Star quality rating. The leadership team and staff at Cedarbrook are well positioned for continued success.
Cedarbrook is one of the largest county nursing homes in the state, with nearly 700 residents.
