Lehigh Parkway to be repaved in week-long project

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The entire length of Park Drive, which runs through Allentown's Lehigh Parkway, is scheduled to be closed to traffic for a period of time during a milling and repaving project.

The work is expected to take seven days, beginning April 30.

Park Drive will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Walkers, runners and bicyclists are urged to stay off the road even after work has stopped due to uneven road surface.

The city's Public Works Department is utilizing its new milling machine to complete the project and a $235,000 contribution from UGI is covering the cost of materials.