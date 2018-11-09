Partial roof collapse closes East Fourth Street in Bethlehem
Lehigh Univ. reported collapse Friday morning
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University police report that a partial roof collapse has closed a stretch of East Fourth Street.
Police reported the collapse at East Fourth and Adams streets in a tweet about 10:15 a.m. Friday. The collapse at a service building next to the Boys and Girls Club of Bethlehem has closed East Fourth Street between New and Webster streets.
The building is near the Lehigh University campus but no longer owned by the university, according to Lehigh police.
The Bethlehem police and fire departments are working to determine if the area is safe.
