Lehigh Valley

Lehigh University hit with discrimination lawsuit

By:

Posted: Mar 25, 2019 06:02 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 25, 2019 06:02 PM EDT

Lehigh University hit with discrimination lawsuit

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Lehigh University faculty member is suing the school, alleging it cares more about its diverse reputation than the well-being of staff.

According to court documents, Monica Miller alleges the university discriminated against her race and gender by forcing her to take on Professor James Peterson's duties while the school investigated sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Miller claims she was one of the women he harassed and that she was put in charge of his job solely because she is an African-American woman.

Some students took to the streets on campus in support of Miller and against the university.

"We, as students, do not support this type of behavior. And furthermore, we don't think Lehigh should be defending this case," said Lehigh University junior Kevelis Matthews-Alvarado.

"There's no room to defend the mistreatment of not just black people, but black faculty and black students," she said.

The complaint says Miller was assigned Peterson's duties because she was an African-American woman, and that the university knew there were other employees more experienced.

The university ignored the more experienced employees because it wanted to "assuage any accusation that Peterson's suspension for sexual and other misconduct, was not racially motivated," the complaint said.

The university made Miller a "sacrificial lamb to its own racial agenda," the complaint said.

The university previously said it's committed to providing an environment where all of its members feel supported and safe.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

11:33 PM

  • 0 mph
  • 70%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

'Impractical Jokers' troupe to bring comedy tour to the Great Allentown Fair

'Impractical Jokers' troupe to bring comedy tour to the Great Allentown Fair

Aging mindfully: 'It's a mindset'

Aging mindfully: 'It's a mindset'

Fire burns barn in North Whitehall
69 News

Fire burns barn in North Whitehall

Police: 2 masked men shoot man inside Allentown home
69 News

Police: 2 masked men shoot man inside Allentown home

Local Special Olympic athletes recognized for accomplishments

Local Special Olympic athletes recognized for accomplishments

Lehigh University students participating in

Lehigh University students participating in "Hack-a-thon"

Pennsylvania Miss Amazing pageant held in Emmaus

Pennsylvania Miss Amazing pageant held in Emmaus

Allentown man facing homicide charges in Upper Macungie factory shooting

Allentown man facing homicide charges in Upper Macungie factory shooting

Local members of Congress, experts weigh in on conclusion of Mueller report

Local members of Congress, experts weigh in on conclusion of Mueller report

Arrest in Upper Macungie homicide

Arrest in Upper Macungie homicide

Local members of Congress, analysts react

Local members of Congress, analysts react

Person found dead at Emmaus Car Wash

Person found dead at Emmaus Car Wash

VIDEO: PPL FalconCam

VIDEO: PPL FalconCam

Love of cars brings returning dealerships back to Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Love of cars brings returning dealerships back to Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Crews battle Northampton County barn fire

Crews battle Northampton County barn fire

Toomey issues statement about fentanyl

Toomey issues statement about fentanyl

History's Headlines: Martin Tower to come a tumblin' down
Bo Koltnow | 69News

History's Headlines: Martin Tower to come a tumblin' down

Lehigh Valley Auto Show offers chance to take car out for virtual spin

Lehigh Valley Auto Show offers chance to take car out for virtual spin

Upper Saucon supervisors to hear plans for proposed development along Route 309

Upper Saucon supervisors to hear plans for proposed development along Route 309

Developer to unveil

Developer to unveil "town center" proposal along Route 309

Lehigh Valley Auto Show offers chance to take car out for virtual spin

Lehigh Valley Auto Show offers chance to take car out for virtual spin

Lehigh University students sound off on free speech rights

Lehigh University students sound off on free speech rights

Lehigh University students sound off on free speech rights

Lehigh University students sound off on free speech rights

Zookeeper gives inside look at her job at the Lehigh Valley Zoo

Zookeeper gives inside look at her job at the Lehigh Valley Zoo

People of all faiths come together at Lehigh University to remember New Zealand shooting victims

People of all faiths come together at Lehigh University to remember New Zealand shooting victims

People of all faiths come together at Lehigh University to remember New Zealand shooting victi

People of all faiths come together at Lehigh University to remember New Zealand shooting victi

More SUV's on the floor of Lehigh Valley Auto Show this year

More SUV's on the floor of Lehigh Valley Auto Show this year

Inside look at one zookeeper's job at the Lehigh Valley Zoo

Inside look at one zookeeper's job at the Lehigh Valley Zoo

Many more SUVS on the floor at Lehigh Valley Auto Show this year

Many more SUVS on the floor at Lehigh Valley Auto Show this year

Local leaders banding together to try to combat fentanyl

Local leaders banding together to try to combat fentanyl

Early-morning elementary school intruder pleads guilty

Early-morning elementary school intruder pleads guilty

Easton man withdraws plea in attempted robbery case

Easton man withdraws plea in attempted robbery case

Macungie man allegedly secretly records underage girl in bathroom
MGN

Macungie man allegedly secretly records underage girl in bathroom

Traffic stop allegedly turns up more than 200K untaxed cigarettes
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Traffic stop allegedly turns up more than 200K untaxed cigarettes

Police: Restaurant worker caught with hand in the till

Police: Restaurant worker caught with hand in the till

Geaker's Tacos, Caribbean Noodles coming to Lehigh Valley Zoo this year

Geaker's Tacos, Caribbean Noodles coming to Lehigh Valley Zoo this year

PPL Plaza sheriff's sale postponed until April
69 News

PPL Plaza sheriff's sale postponed until April

Luxury lines Stabler Arena for the Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Luxury lines Stabler Arena for the Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Dealers ready for day 2 of the Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Dealers ready for day 2 of the Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Weezer to headline Musikfest on Aug. 5

Weezer to headline Musikfest on Aug. 5

Wilson school resource officer a big hit at baseball practice

Wilson school resource officer a big hit at baseball practice

Allentown police officer has unusual partner

Allentown police officer has unusual partner

Allentown police officer has unusual partner

Allentown police officer has unusual partner

VIDEO Wilson school resource officer a big hit at baseball practice

VIDEO Wilson school resource officer a big hit at baseball practice

Colorful cars line the floor at Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Colorful cars line the floor at Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Colorful cars line the floor at Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Colorful cars line the floor at Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Lower Macungie moves closer to parking changes at Wescosville bus stop
69 News

Lower Macungie moves closer to parking changes at Wescosville bus stop

Easton family mourning loss of toddler killed in Ohio

Easton family mourning loss of toddler killed in Ohio

Local artist pays tribute to Martin Tower ahead of impending demolition

Local artist pays tribute to Martin Tower ahead of impending demolition

Local artist pays tribute to Martin Tower ahead of impending demolition

Local artist pays tribute to Martin Tower ahead of impending demolition