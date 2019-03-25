Lehigh University hit with discrimination lawsuit

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Lehigh University faculty member is suing the school, alleging it cares more about its diverse reputation than the well-being of staff.

According to court documents, Monica Miller alleges the university discriminated against her race and gender by forcing her to take on Professor James Peterson's duties while the school investigated sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Miller claims she was one of the women he harassed and that she was put in charge of his job solely because she is an African-American woman.

Some students took to the streets on campus in support of Miller and against the university.

"We, as students, do not support this type of behavior. And furthermore, we don't think Lehigh should be defending this case," said Lehigh University junior Kevelis Matthews-Alvarado.

"There's no room to defend the mistreatment of not just black people, but black faculty and black students," she said.

The complaint says Miller was assigned Peterson's duties because she was an African-American woman, and that the university knew there were other employees more experienced.

The university ignored the more experienced employees because it wanted to "assuage any accusation that Peterson's suspension for sexual and other misconduct, was not racially motivated," the complaint said.

The university made Miller a "sacrificial lamb to its own racial agenda," the complaint said.

The university previously said it's committed to providing an environment where all of its members feel supported and safe.