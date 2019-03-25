Lehigh University hit with discrimination lawsuit
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Lehigh University faculty member is suing the school, alleging it cares more about its diverse reputation than the well-being of staff.
According to court documents, Monica Miller alleges the university discriminated against her race and gender by forcing her to take on Professor James Peterson's duties while the school investigated sexual misconduct allegations against him.
Miller claims she was one of the women he harassed and that she was put in charge of his job solely because she is an African-American woman.
Some students took to the streets on campus in support of Miller and against the university.
"We, as students, do not support this type of behavior. And furthermore, we don't think Lehigh should be defending this case," said Lehigh University junior Kevelis Matthews-Alvarado.
"There's no room to defend the mistreatment of not just black people, but black faculty and black students," she said.
The complaint says Miller was assigned Peterson's duties because she was an African-American woman, and that the university knew there were other employees more experienced.
The university ignored the more experienced employees because it wanted to "assuage any accusation that Peterson's suspension for sexual and other misconduct, was not racially motivated," the complaint said.
The university made Miller a "sacrificial lamb to its own racial agenda," the complaint said.
The university previously said it's committed to providing an environment where all of its members feel supported and safe.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
South Whitehall couple rescued from cruise ship
A couple from South Whitehall were two of the people rescued from a ship when the waves came crashing into a dining area. They say they feared for their lives.Read More »
- Southern Lehigh students want more ‘space' for theater program
- Girl shot in Allentown while walking with friends
- Allentown man reunited with dog after shelter does some detective work
- Lehigh University hit with discrimination lawsuit
- Man allegedly brawls with state trooper, barges into Allentown home
- Suspect in fatal Upper Macungie shooting traded death threats with victim, police say
Latest From The Newsroom
- South Whitehall couple rescued from cruise ship
- National volunteers helping Schuylkill County town recovering from flooding
- Allentown man reunited with dog after shelter does some detective work
- Girl shot in Allentown while walking with friends
- Jacob Sullivan called "gentle giant" as family members testify on his behalf
- Fire forces evacuation of apartment house in Reading
- Positive Parenting: Dad matters
- Updated Pennridge School District cites safety in approving armed police officers
- Updated One man treated after fire at apartment building in Reading
- Southern Lehigh students want more ‘space' for theater program