Lehigh University students participating in "Hack-a-thon"

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - This weekend, a group of Lehigh University students are spending 36 hours straight on their computers.. working to solve problems.

The "Hack-a-thon" kicked off Friday afternoon and is going straight through until Sunday afternoon. It's being hosted by the university's fintech group and Citi Ventures. The event involves CitiBank presenting problems to the students that require more than computer science skills to solve.

"How can you combine your business skills, your engineering skills or both to find a fintech solution," said Dean Zimberg, founder of the Lehigh Fintech group.

Prizes will be awarded to the best ideas that come out of the hack-a-thon.