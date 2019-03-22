Lehigh University students sound off on free speech rights

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An executive order signed by President Donald Trump threatens colleges with the loss of federal funding if they don't protect free speech on campus.

Some conservative celebrities and activists have complained about speaking appearances being canceled, saying it violates their rights.

A recent poll by the Brookings Institution shows 51 percent of students say it's okay to shout down a speaker on campus, and 19 percent of students say violence is acceptable to silence an opposing view.

69 News' Bo Koltnow headed to Lehigh University to get a feel of campus free speech and if it should have a limit.

"I know free speech is a constitutional right. The minute we restrict it we are on a slippery slope," said Lehigh freshman Kendal Prime.

Conservative critics say the slide has already started on many college campuses. A 2018 appearance at Lafayette College by British politician and Brexit leader Nigel Farage was protested by faculty.

In 2017, violent protests led to UC Berkley canceling an event by Alt Right speaker Milo Yiannopoulos.

Prime said all sides should be heard.

"College is a place where you do learn and you learn about yourself and the rest of the world. I don't think the world is always good and If I don't agree with parts of the world, I don't have to come and support it," she said.

Junior Romeo Bahoumda doesn't believe in restricting speakers either but does say who a school invites is a reflection on the institution.

"I feel the university should invite those who reflect the voice of the students and people whose words will heave meaningful impact of the lives and students as a whole," he said.

However when we posed the hypothetical question of should David Duke, Grand Wizard of the KKK, be allowed to speak on campus, freshman John Good said hateful messages shouldn't be on campuses.

"Groups he associated himself with have a violent past and violent tendency and I don't think you can separate the two," Good said.

Even for free speech proponents like junior Princess Scott there is no easy answer.

"If there were protestors on both sides and created a tense environment what is your thought, should that person be allowed to speak?" WFMZ's Bo Koltnow asked her.

"Then no I don't think so. We are here for an education and it's really hard. I don't have a definite answer," she said.

All students we spoke to agreed that the conversation is the key and if violence disrupts that, that's where you draw the line on who should speak on campus.