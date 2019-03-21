Lehigh Valley Auto Show gears up
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The 22nd annual Lehigh Valley Auto Show is at the starting line and ready to go. You can expect to see a lot of really cool new cars.
69 News' Josh Rultenberg spoke with Tom Kwiatek, the Executive Director of the Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association. He has been running the show the last 11 years.
He says you can check out as many as you like and it can help educate you on which brand to buy or lease.
"If you know you already want a compact SUV, you can now compare the products across 28 manufacturers all who make a compact SUV," Kwiatek said.
From Jaguar to Mercedes to Porsche, organizers say the 22nd Lehigh Valley Auto Show is unlike many car shows you're used to attending.
"It's manufacturer driven. It's non-sales. It's what about the product that is interesting," Kwiatek said.
The dealers are helping to raise money for an initiative called "Red Means Stop."
As local legislators work to create stiffer laws for school bus stops, auto show participants are raising money to equip buses with cameras.
"When somebody flies by a bus right now, the bus driver has to try to find all the information. With the cameras, the information gets fed right to the police district in that area and they can nail these guys," Kwiatek said.
Kwiatek says the auto show is a substantial economic boost to the region.
"It'll show that in 2018, we generated $3.28 billion worth of sales," he said.
Kwiatek is hoping to top those numbers with this year's show, the theme of which is famous roads in the Lehigh Valley, which will be on display in the different tents and buildings.
"I'm so excited I can barely stand," Kwiatek said.
The show goes from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The cost is $10 for adults and $7 for seniors and kids under 12.
Kids under 5 get in free.
