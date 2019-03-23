Lehigh Valley Auto Show offers chance to take car out for virtual spin
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - This year at the Lehigh Valley Auto Show people have a chance to take a car out for a virtual spin and learn a valuable lesson along the way.
WFMZ's Julia Rose explains in the video above.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Toomey issues statement on fentanyl
As deaths linked to the synthetic opioid fentanyl continue to rise, there's a new push to ban the deadly drug from entering the US.Read More »
- History's Headlines: Martin Tower to come a tumblin' down
- Lehigh Valley Auto Show offers chance to take car out for virtual spin
- Upper Saucon supervisors to hear plans for proposed development along Route 309
- Lehigh University students sound off on free speech rights
- Zookeeper gives inside look at her job at the Lehigh Valley Zoo
- People of all faiths come together at Lehigh University to remember New Zealand shooting victims
Latest From The Newsroom
- Lehigh Valley Auto Show offers chance to take car out for virtual spin
- Toomey issues statement on fentanyl
- The first weekend of spring starts cool but ends mild with perhaps a light show in between
- Lehigh University students sound off on free speech rights
- Coroner IDs man killed in Maidencreek Township crash
- Zookeeper gives inside look at her job at the Lehigh Valley Zoo
- Psychologist: Jacob Sullivan was "vulnerable" to manipulation
- Updated Money Matters: Things worth paying more for
- History's Headlines: Martin Tower to come a tumblin' down
- After 50 years, Pit Stop Tavern and Restaurant changing gears