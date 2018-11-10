Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum Commemorates 100th anniversary of Armistice Day
Event recognizes importance of Camp Crane
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - With Sunday being Veterans Day it will also be the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day or the day World War I ended.
On Saturday afternoon, the Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum held a special commemoration for those who served overseas as well as in Allentown at Camp Crane.
"We shouldn't forget and we should always express our gratitude," says Jill Youngken, the museum's Chief Curator.
Dozens came out Saturday to learn about the Great War.
"It changed the face of our world," said Youngken.
Respect was also paid to veterans in attendance from other wars.
"I'm glad the nation was behind the World War I veterans cause they suffered tremendously," said Vietnam War Veteran David Binder from Allentown.
Youngken explained a cetury ago, as the U.S. and the Allies fought Germany and the Central Powers overseas, the U.S. Army also played an integral role here in the Lehigh Valley.
"There were a lot of casualties, a lot deaths and there was just not enough medical expertise to handle it all," says Youngken.
In May 1917, the Army created Camp Crane at the Allentown Fairgrounds. A month later, young men from all over came and began training to become ambulance drivers overseas. Originally set up for 2500 people, it grew to 10,000.
"These were young boys, first year of college and not through college yet, who came to Camp Crane to volunteer their time and their services. Many of them couldn't even drive yet," says Youngken.
Pictures captured cadets around the community. But in 1918, Germany surrendered and the war ended making the camp no longer useful. After halting the Great Allentown Fair a year, it returned the following year and most traces of Camp Crane were long gone.
"It was such an important blip and it's one that we really do need to remember," says Youngken.
Events like Saturday's help make sure we will never forget.
Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum Commemorates 100th anniversary of Armistice Day
