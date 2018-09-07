Lehigh Valley men wear pink for breast cancer awareness campaign
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Twenty of the best and brightest men in the Lehigh Valley got together Thursday night at Lehigh University to reveal why they're choosing to wear pink.
The mission is put together by the American Cancer Society and the campaign is called "Real Men Wear Pink."
It highlights the importance of breast cancer awareness and is a reminder that breast cancer affects women and men.
Twenty men from the area, who are leaders in the community, have committed to wear pink throughout the entire month of October, raise awareness through social media and raise a minimum of $2,500 each to help the American Cancer Society fight breast cancer.
One of the men recruited for this mission? WFMZ's very own Will Lewis.
Lewis said he was impacted at a young age, when his grade school teacher was diagnosed with breast cancer.
He's not alone because every other man involved in the campaign has been impacted in some way.
"Just about everybody in this room has been affected by cancer in some way. Whether hearing those words that they have it, or having a loved one that's battled the disease, we're all here to make sure that our friends, our colleagues, our network, that everybody's getting screened properly when they should be and also to raise money for those who are fighting the disease," said Jame Pepe, the community development director for the American Cancer Society and Real Men Wear Pink campaign.
If you'd like to help, you can donate through the American Cancer Society's website, or any of these 20 men's social media accounts.
If you'd like to help Will Lewis reach $2,500, head to his Facebook page and click on the link.
