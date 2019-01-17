Lehigh Valley Zoo giraffe, Murphy, not feeling well

SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - Murphy, the Lehigh Valley Zoo's Masai giraffe, isn’t feeling so great but you can send him a get-well-soon message.

According to the zoo, Murphy recently became a bit lethargic so the zoo is temporarily halting visits to his barn so he can get some rest. It's unclear what exactly is ailing Murphy.

At age 18, Murphy is considered a more senior giraffe among the Masai breed.

The zoo says they are also consulting a wide array of giraffe experts to help Murphy get back to his old self.

The zoo asks Murphy fans to post a get-well-soon wish and a favorite picture on their Facebook page.