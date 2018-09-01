Lehigh Valley Zoo provides animal enrichment

NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - This holiday weekend, a special program at the Lehigh Valley Zoo promotes what officials say are innovative and exciting ways to provide the best life for all the animals.

It's Enrichment Weekend at the zoo.

Officials say the concept of "enrichment" is a large part of keeping the animals physically and mentally healthy.

"Enrichment is really important for all of our animals. Enrichment means we give them specific objects or scents or toys that help you encourage different natural behaviors as well as promote curiosity, encourage investigation of the objects," said Animal Keeper Cait Keim.

Enrichment activities for the public range from feeding the penguins to setting up puzzle feeders for raccoons.