Lehigh Valley Zoo welcomes baby antelope

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Zoo now has another scimitar-horned oryx in its sanctuary.

The critically endangered species of antelope -- still listed as extinct in the wild -- was born April 9.

The male calf will be introduced to zoo visitors this Sunday, April 29, as he and the mother have taken some time off from the exhibit to bond.

Lehigh Valley Zoo says every birth of the scimitar-horned oryx is crucial to ensuring the survival of its species, which is why the zoo is part of the scimitar-horned oryx Species Survival Plan program. The program is part of the reintroduction plan to return the antelope to their historic range.