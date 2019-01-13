Lights in Eaglewalds comes to Greenawalds

SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A colorful display in Lehigh County is lighting the Philadelphia Eagles' "road to victory."

Dozens of trees outside a South Whitehall Township house are glowing green in anticipation of the Eagles big playoff game Sunday against the Saints in New Orleans.

The display comes from the creator of the annual "Lights in Greenawalds" each Christmas season.

The display now being featured tonight is called "Lights in Eaglewalds."