BETHLEHEM, Pa. - As the demolition of Martin Tower nears, a local artist is paying tribute to the iconic building.

"Martin Tower meant a lot to this region because it's a symbol of Bethlehem Steel," said Jeff Boerner, Director of the Northampton Community College Fab Lab.

Boerner runs the NCC Fab Lab where a new exhibit on Martin Tower is now on display.

"It's really about how Martin Tower existed in our culture in Bethlehem but then also the shame of it having to be taken down," said Boerner.

The artist, Rachael Gorchov, is a Lehigh Valley native. Back in 2014 she spent a day in and around the Martin Tower grounds. Her pieces highlight artifacts that she says are hidden in plain view through an abstract style.

"She's done a wonderful job of depicting the demise of Martin Tower," said Boerner.

Some of the art shows buildings and architecture while other pieces don't. Boerner says the art work will be interpreted differently by different people and that's the point.

"Beauty is in the eye of the beholder so it's almost impossible to describe abstract art because it's so personal," said Boerner.

He says it's not a typical history exhibit with old photographs or videos but it does pay tribute to the impact Martin Tower had on the region and the mixed emotions that come with its impending implosion.

"I think it's kind of sad to see it go because it's a memory for a lot of people but we're moving on to things that are new," said Boerner.

Gorchov's work will be on display in the NCC Fowler Family Southside Center through April 18, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.