Local gun store offers free class to LV school employees
Interest in firearm training skyrocketing.
COPLAY, Pa. - The recent school shooting in Florida has a lot of people thinking about safety and gun control.
The news is leading to increased business for some local firearm stores, and has driven a local gun shop owner to offer a free training class for people who work at Lehigh Valley schools.
Often after mass shootings, gun sales go up.
That's true this week for Relic Hunter Firing Line in Coplay, where they've seen a spike in business.
"Just the last few days I have," said owner Gerard Stezelberger.
He sells guns like the AR-15 used in the Florida shooting, but says they've actually gone down in popularity since President Trump took office.
"Because nobody thought there was any kind of chance of them banning them," he told 69 News.
That changed recently, he said, as the chorus has grown for certain guns to be made illegal and for stricter laws to be passed in the name of safety.
"It always, and it has this week, ramps up sales," he said.
During periods like this, it's not just his gun sales that go up, it's also interest in classes he offers in which people train and learn safety.
"I think there's a lot of people now that just want to learn what firing a weapon or shooting a gun is all about," he said.
He believes that when people hear about shootings, it makes them want to take protection into their own hands.
His first time shooter courses, for novices, are the most popular.
But it's another class that is getting more buzz this week.
As the controversy over arming school teachers continues to grow, he's offering anyone who works in a school a special free session on how to handle guns.
"We're going to give them a free half hour lesson on pistols," he told 69 News. "We're going to even provide the weapon."
Participants will only have to pay for ammo.
He said the goal of the class is to demystify firearms for people who have never handled them.
Stezelberger also believes that teachers unfamiliar with guns may not know what to do if they come across one at school.
"They're not gonna know what to do with it, they won't even know if it's loaded," he said.
According to Stezelberger, news of the class generated more interest on his Facebook page than he's ever experienced.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Monster Jam revs and rocks the PPL this weekend
Before the event even started, they were jamming!Read More »
- Parents, students, and schools on edge after Florida shooting
- Parkland School District bus fleet hit by devastating fire
- Community, gov't effort needed for affordable housing push
- Local gun store offers free class to LV school employees
- Building affordable housing is a tough sell, businessmen say
- Men accused of homicide, phone store robberies face new charges
Latest From The Newsroom
- Monster Jam revs and rocks the PPL this weekend
- Parkland School District bus fleet hit by devastating fire
- Local gun store offers free class to LV school employees
- Pair charged in numerous robberies, thefts at Walmart stores
- Federal judges to hear Pennsylvania district map challenge
- Parents, students, and schools on edge after Florida shooting
- Community, gov't effort needed for affordable housing push
- Students slime principal as reward for reaching reading goal
- General Heath's Antiques in Adamstown set to close
- Building affordable housing is a tough sell, businessmen say