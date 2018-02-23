Local gun store offers free class to LV school employees

COPLAY, Pa. - The recent school shooting in Florida has a lot of people thinking about safety and gun control.

The news is leading to increased business for some local firearm stores, and has driven a local gun shop owner to offer a free training class for people who work at Lehigh Valley schools.

Often after mass shootings, gun sales go up.

That's true this week for Relic Hunter Firing Line in Coplay, where they've seen a spike in business.

"Just the last few days I have," said owner Gerard Stezelberger.

He sells guns like the AR-15 used in the Florida shooting, but says they've actually gone down in popularity since President Trump took office.

"Because nobody thought there was any kind of chance of them banning them," he told 69 News.

That changed recently, he said, as the chorus has grown for certain guns to be made illegal and for stricter laws to be passed in the name of safety.

"It always, and it has this week, ramps up sales," he said.

During periods like this, it's not just his gun sales that go up, it's also interest in classes he offers in which people train and learn safety.

"I think there's a lot of people now that just want to learn what firing a weapon or shooting a gun is all about," he said.

He believes that when people hear about shootings, it makes them want to take protection into their own hands.

His first time shooter courses, for novices, are the most popular.

But it's another class that is getting more buzz this week.

As the controversy over arming school teachers continues to grow, he's offering anyone who works in a school a special free session on how to handle guns.

"We're going to give them a free half hour lesson on pistols," he told 69 News. "We're going to even provide the weapon."

Participants will only have to pay for ammo.

He said the goal of the class is to demystify firearms for people who have never handled them.

Stezelberger also believes that teachers unfamiliar with guns may not know what to do if they come across one at school.

"They're not gonna know what to do with it, they won't even know if it's loaded," he said.

According to Stezelberger, news of the class generated more interest on his Facebook page than he's ever experienced.