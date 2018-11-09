Local hotel group to build region's first dual branded Hilton Hotel.

69 News

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The dual branded Hilton hotel, which will be situated on Airport Road, directly across from the

Lehigh Valley International Airport will include an extended stay and a transient hotel option.

Designed to offer affordable accommodations, Home2 Suites by Hilton is the innovative midscale,

all-suite extended stay hotel thoughtfully designed for savvy, sophisticated, cost-conscious

travelers staying a few months or a few nights. Tru by Hilton offers a brand-new hotel experience that’s vibrant, affordable and young-at-heart. It's energetic, yet relaxing and comfortable. It's familiar, and it's also unexpected. It's completely unprecedented, it's uniquely Tru.

Haresh and Vikas Joshi have developed several award-winning hotels in the region over the

past 30 years including the Hilton Garden Inn and Staybridge Suites on Airport Rd in Allentown

as well as the TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Easton.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for the summer of 2019.