Local lawmakers trying to help end shutdown

As night falls on Day 27 of the government shutdown, Congressman Susan Wild joins a growing number of getting behind a bill that would allow federal employees to get an interest-free loan to tide them over.

"Nobody should think of this as any kind of giveaway program. It's nothing more than actually giving them a loan and giving them their own earnings," said Wild.

Wild, who was just appointed to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, sponsored a bill last week that would pay members of the Coast Guard, who are working during the shutdown.

She says the Democratic caucus is meeting daily to come up with solutions to the shutdown. Also hard at work is the Problem Solvers Caucus, who met with President Trump yesterday to talk about the shutdown.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted: "The President and his team had a constructive meeting with bipartisan members of the problem solvers caucus. They listened to one another and now both have a good understanding of what the other wants. We look forward to more conversations like this."

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick who is a member of the caucus, says he wasn't at the meeting with the president.

In a joint tweet with Democratic Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, Fitzpatrick talked about the shutdown and the impact it's having on national security.

"It's making our country less safe so it's time to end this shutdown," said Fitzpatrick.

Next week was supposed to be a in-district week, but lawmakers say they anticipate they will stay in Washington until an agreement is reached to end the shutdown.