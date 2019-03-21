Local leaders seek to address blight in Northampton County

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - Department of Community and Economic Development Executive Deputy Secretary Neil Weaver joined Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure and other local leaders Wednesday for a tour of several blighted properties in Pen Argyl and Bangor boroughs.

The tour included a discussion about the region’s fight against blight and how the bipartisan Restore Pennsylvania proposal could help municipalities eradicate blight.

“Restore Pennsylvania will enable municipalities like Bangor and Pen Argyl to tackle their blight challenges and increase quality of life for its residents,” Weaver said.

“If we want to create strong and vibrant communities, we must take action now. Restore Pennsylvania is the only plan that will prevent our communities from falling behind.”

Restore Pennsylvania is a $4.5 billion proposal which aims to increase resources for addressing blight by providing financial resources at the local level to establish land banks and acquire and demolish blighted buildings to create new development opportunities or provide new green space.

The proposal would be funded through a severance tax.

The funding would be administered by entities established by the legislature as land banks or demolition funds.

Northampton County contains more than 3,500 blighted properties, or 4.4 percent of all properties.

“Blight imperils Northampton County’s ability to move forward into the future with our plans to improve the lives of the folks already living here and to attract new people that we desperately need to help us continue to expand our economy,” said County Executive Lamont McClure.

“Governor Wolf and the Restore Pennsylvania plan present a bold and innovative opportunity to confront the scourge of blight in Northampton County and across the state.”