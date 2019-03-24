Local members of Congress, experts weight in on conclusion of Mueller report

As we wait for the Mueller Report to come out, local reaction is pouring in from local members of Congress and experts.

Special counsel Robert Mueller spent nearly two years investigating possible Russian collusion with the Trump campaign in the 2016 presidential election.

"Is there anything impeachable in there? I guess we'll have to wait and see," says Dr. Tim Blessing, a political science professor at Alvernia University in Reading.

What we know is Mueller brought 37 indictments against alleged co-conspirators but has not recommended any further legal action.

So was President Trump right to call the investigation a hoax and witch hunt? Dr. Blessing says it's unclear at this point.

"Well it uncovered stuff. Did it uncover the stuff it was supposed to uncover? Not so far but we don't know what's in that final report," says Blessing.

As Attorney General William Barr prepares his "principal conclusions" for Congress, local lawmakers are speaking out.

Republican Montgomery and Bucks County Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick says, "We must insist on 100% full transparency on all investigative matters and full disclosure to the public. Once that occurs, and once we respond accordingly, it is time to move on.”

Democratic Lehigh Valley Congresswoman, Susan Wild says, "The House unanimously passed a resolution calling for its release because Republicans and Democrats agree that the American people deserve to know what is in this report."

Democratic Montgomery County Congresswoman, Madeleine Dean says, "The American people have a right to know whether their electoral system is secure – and whether efforts to investigate potential interference have been hindered."

No matter what comes from the Mueller report, the collusion investigation is continuing in several local places around the country.

So Blessing says the President is far from cleared of any wrongdoing.

"It's the old Yogi Berra statement: it's not going to be over til it's over," says Blessing.

If the report claims the President responsible for any interference, with Russia or obstruction of justice, impeachment could be on the table.

When asked if he thinks the Mueller probe could ultimately cost the President his job, Blessing says, "It could. It really could."

However, Dr. Tim Blessing points out prosecuting the President for possible crimes is tricky. Congress would have to act in accordance with Department of Justice guidelines which says you can't indict a sitting president.

"If there's anything indictable in there you're gonna have to wait until 2021. But if there's something that's politically toxic in there then things will happen right away," says Blessing.