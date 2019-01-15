Local nonprofit and college team up to tackle human trafficking

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month, and a local nonprofit and college are teaming up to tackle human trafficking.

After drug trafficking, human trafficking is the second largest criminal industry and fastest growing in the world, statistics show.

The International Labor Organization in 2012 estimated 20.9 million people were victims of human trafficking globally.

The organization said in 2014 sex trafficking makes about $99 billion a year.

The U.S. Department of State Trafficking in Persons Report 2010 estimated between 14,500 and 17,500 persons are being brought annually into the United States for various avenues of exploitation including involuntary servitude and forced prostitution.

"It's not prostitution. Women are being held captive, women are being drugged, and women are being sold," Kim Checkeye, executive director of Truth For Women said.

Including here in the Lehigh Valley.

"There are hotels, which I'm not gonna name, which sting operations go down right here in the Lehigh Valley!" Checkeye said.

Truth For Women is a nonprofit that has helped more than 50 sexually exploited women.

"For us to think, 'Oh well, it can't be happening here.' It happens in New York. It happens in Philadelphia. That's so not true," Checkeye said.

So in an effort to raise awareness and funding for the organization, Truth For Women reached out to Ann Lalik.

"As an artist, there's things we can do that can benefit our community," Lalik said.

Lalik is Penn State Lehigh Valley's arts coordinator, who suggested making jewelry, in the shape of TFW's heart-designed logo, for sale.

"Any issue for women is really important especially women who are being abused and taken advantage of," Lalik said.

So Ann and her Arts Project students volunteered to help finish and polish 200 charms for the cause.

"For me to use my passion and to benefit them is really a dream," Lalik said.

A dream that can hopefully help slow the involuntary servitude and forced prostitution of women.