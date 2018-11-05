Local salon offers day of pampering for cancer victims
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Salon James in Allentown is closed Mondays.
It wasn't closed Nov. 5. Melinda Hauff Belletieri was styling Sandy Gangewere's wig. Gangewere started wearing them four years ago after being diagnosed with breast cancer.
Belletieri's salon is participating in the fourth national "Sparks of Light". It's a day of pampering for women battling cancer.
"Just seeing somebody smile is a big deal for me," said Belletieri.
There were lots of smiles. Women were treated to massages, facials, manicures and pedicures.
Lucia Symons got her first pedicure in years following perhaps the toughest and scariest year of her life.
"I had breast cancer. Stage one. So I'm good now," said Symons.
Amanda Buss is battling stage four breast cancer. Days like Monday help her fight.
"Little things like this that I can say hey I can go treat myself to, I'm going to be the first in line to, because we all go through so much," said Buss.
