Love of cars brings returning dealerships back to Lehigh Valley auto show
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Auto Show started earlier this week and runs through this weekend.
WFMZ's Josh Rultenberg was at the show Saturday morning and spoke with Greg Smith of Star Buick GMC, Bryan Gault of Windgap Chevy Buick and Greg Kelly of Kelly Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.
All three shared the idea that it's seeing the different cars on display that keeps them coming back.
"Just seeing everybody's cars, the evolution of all the engineering and technology is just amazing," said Smith.
"I just love watching the array of products that Cheverolet has to sell," said Gault.
"Every year, there's so many new models from so many brands.This year is not different.There's so many great cars here. I think that's what makes this show so great," said Kelly.
The show is open until 9 p.m. and runs through Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and children under five are free.
