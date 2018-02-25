Lower Macungie fire causes heavy damage to attached garage VIDEO: Lower Macungie Fire Video

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Crews battled a pesky fire in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

The fire broke out early Saturday afternoon in a detached garage in the 1400 block of Hidden Valley Road.

The fire caused heavy damage to the building. No one was hurt.

No word on what caused the fire.