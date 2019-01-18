Lower Macungie grants final plan approval to Millbrook Farms subdivision
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - After a lengthy, and at times contentious hearing, the Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners granted final plan approval for the Millbrook Farms Section 6 subdivision during its Thursday night meeting. The vote was 4-1 with Commissioner Brian Higgins dissenting.
The property, located at the southwestern corner of the intersection of Sauerkraut Lane and Indian Creek Road, involves a 21.4 acre parcel of land and will include 42 single family lots. One critical point of discussion involved who would own the roads in the private development and who would maintain what and when.
Commissioners had a back and forth discussion with Catherine Durso, an attorney from the firm of Fitzpatrick, Lentz and Bubba, who represented the developer, Tuskes Homes.
In the final analysis, the township will own and maintain the roads, while the homeowners association will be responsible for what was termed "seasonal maintenance." The maintenance involves responsibilities such as leaf and snow removal. In addition to the private roadways, the project includes private stormwater management facilities along with open space and recreational areas.
Other Business
Commissioners received a presentation concerning the Lower Macungie Fire Department from Fire Chief David Nosal. The departments' two stations – Brandywine and Wescosville – responded to 605 calls during 2018, a 26 percent increase from 480 calls during 2017. A total of 6,382 personnel responded to those calls, featuring an average of 11 respondents per incident. The Brandywine department responded to 414 calls, while Wescosville handled 366 calls. Nosal noted that periodically both companies responded to the same call, thus totaling a higher number than the 605 total. The busiest hours of the day were between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., and the busiest day of the week was Friday.
The merger between Lower Macungie and the Alburtis Fire Department, approved during 2017, was incorporated throughout 2018, Nosal said. A new pumper/tanker truck for the Alburtis station is behind schedule. Nosal said it will be operational in June.
In other news, commissioners issued proclamations to retiring volunteers, including James Wagner for his 50 years of service with the fire department and George Caldarelli for his 38 years as fire marshal. Wagner is retiring and Caldarelli is moving to an administrative position in the department.
