Lower Macungie moves closer to parking changes at Wescosville bus stop
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners will vote on an ordinance that will ease parking problems at the Wescosville bus stop.
The vote was scheduled following a note from township solicitor Peter Lehr. He told commissioners during their Thursday night meeting that the ordinance has been drafted and will be advertised in time for a vote at their next meeting.
The road where the parking would be allowed – officially labeled Service Road One in township documents – is located off Kressler Road, behind the old Charcoal Diner. The bill would allow an additional 27 parking spots on the road's south side, but not on the north side. Parking has been a problem in the area since the closure of the Bieber Bus transfer station last month.
In other news, the township continued the formal process of authorizing agricultural conservation easements on the former Weiner property by approving the execution of documents with Lehigh County and with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
"This offers permanent agricultural protection to this property," President Ronald W. Beitler said of the two resolutions.
With the move the property, located along Sauerkraut Lane between Brookside and Macungie roads, is restricted to agricultural uses. The township purchased the land last October for just over $5 million so that it could never be commercially developed.
Finally, Township Manager Bruce Beitel said the Lehigh County Conservation District will host two separate meetings on the spotted lanternfly. Both meetings will start at 7 p.m. on March 28 and April 2 at the municipal building.
