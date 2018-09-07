Lower Macungie names new manager

69 News Bruce Fosselman, center, poses with the Lower Macungie Township Supervisors.

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners hired Bruce Beitel as the township's next manager on Thursday night. The vote was 5-0.

He replaces Bruce Fosselman, who has served as the township's manager for the last 10 years and is retiring after a 41-year career in municipal government.

"Lower Macungie Township is a better place because of Bruce Fosselman," Commissioner Brian Higgins said.

"The township had to be turned around and it was like the Titanic," Commissioner Douglas Brown said.

Brown added that "he really set us up on the right course."

"He was here a lot of late nights and would turn the lights out and would usually turn them on in the morning," added President Ronald W. Beitler. "The township would not be what it is today without him."

In brief remarks, Fosselman gave credit to his staff for their hard work. He said he enjoyed the honor of guiding the township and was looking forward to retirement. He made the surprise announcement he was stepping down during the legislative body's May 17 meeting.

Fosselman began his career in Lower Macungie Township in 2008 shortly after voters approved a referendum elevating the township to a First Class township from a Second Class township. His career began in 1977 as the assistant manager and zoning officer of Washington Township in Erie County, Pennsylvania. He also served as the borough manager of Emmaus during two periods – 1984 though 1996 and from 2004 through 2008.

In announcing Beitel's hiring, Ronald W. Beitler said the township had conducted an encompassing search which included "nearly 20 candidates" from across Pennsylvania and the nation. Commissioners then interviewed "about half a dozen of them" before selecting Beitel, who has served in municipal government in Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania.

Beitel, who will officially begin his employment Sept. 26, will receive $115,000 annually in compensation.

In other business, commissioners approved an ordinance amending the township's code that imposes a traffic impact fee on developers.

The township's Transportation Service Area Map divides the township into two areas – an east area and a west area. The amendments designate amounts in various categories to make developers share in the cost of what is sometimes called "legacy costs" associated with new development.