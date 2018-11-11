Lower Macungie Township woman dies due to injuries from October car crash

69 News

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lower Macungie Township woman died Saturday from complications due to a car accident in late October, the Lehigh County coroner said.

Antoinette Strain, 70, was pronounced dead at 5:59 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The cause of death was complications of trauma due to the accident.

The accident happened on Minesite Road near East Texas Road in Lower Macungie Township on October 24.

The coroner's office and state police are investigating the incident.