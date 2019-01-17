Lower Saucon approves police career development policy

69 News

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - The Lower Saucon Council approved a multi-point career development policy, formulated on the recommendations from the $70,000 Matrix police department study it participated in last year, Wednesday night.

According to township documents, the new policy was established to offer open, fair and transparent processes for professional career development with Lower Saucon's police department.

Among the items reviewed with the council by Chief of Police Tom Barndt was the new requirement of 15 undergraduate college credits towards a criminal justice degree. The township would reimburse officers 50 percent of the tuition costs of preapproved course selections.

Other requirements outlined include a mandatory five years of service as a corporal for new recruits in order to be considered for sergeant stripes in the future.

The final adjustment to the policy included having both Barndt and Township Manager Leslie Huhn conduct in person interviews when promotions are being considered.

Barndt added the primary goal of the new promotions policies within his department are designed to develop leadership skills among all officers resulting in a more highly qualified and promotable workforce.

In other business, the council approved a resolution supporting Fair Districts PA in its efforts to promote the redistricting of legislative territories within the commonwealth.

According to Fritz Walker, Fair Districts PA team chair, his group's latest strategy is to pass a state constitutional amendment providing for fair, uncompromised legislative districts and have it voted upon by the state house within the next two years. Walker hopes for it to eventually appear on the May 2021 primary voting ballot.