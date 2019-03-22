Luxury lines Stabler Arena for the Lehigh Valley Auto Show

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Auto Show is in full swing. The 2019 show stretches 140,000 square feet to roll in the latest cars, and each tent or building features different brands from economy to luxury.

At Stabler Arena, it's all about high-end vehicles.

"Here you're going to see import exotic brands," said James Lewis with Maserati of Allentown.

"It's nice for the customer because they get to come by and see all the luxury brands, see all the different makes," said Rob Fruscella of Bennett Infiniti.

It's also a chance for auto-enthusiasts to see their dream cars. Some price tags rack up to more than $171,000.

"Obviously the price point is higher, but they're wants not needs. If you work hard you deserve to reward yourself," said Justin Goldman of Jaguar Land Rover of Allentown.

Car lovers call this a passion, worth every penny.

While many of these cars are ones most people won't buy, tickets to see them all are just $10 for adults. The Lehigh Valley Auto Show runs through Sunday.