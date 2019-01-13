LV Habitat for Humanity dedicates 120th home

Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley celebrated its 30th anniversary Saturday by dedicating its 120th home.

The new house is the first of a four-home construction project in Bethlehem. Jasmine Lozada and her seven-year-old daughter are the newest neighbors on Keystone Street.

"It's been five years of hard work," Lozada said.

During that time, Jasmine was not only raising Hannah, but traveling back and forth from Brooklyn to finish college. She says she did so by stretching the $30 a week she made working at a local Marshalls.

"With God before me anything is possible," Jasmine said.

What originally was not possible for Jasmine was qualifying for a Habitat for Humanity home. So executive director Jessica Elliott created a contingency plan for folks like Jasmine who have hit some road blocks in life.

"She really just was here to make a better life for her family for her and Hannah and she has done that incredibly and I'm just so proud of her," Elliott said.

Habitat's staff and volunteers broke ground on the home last spring, and with Jasmine pouring in 250 sweat equity hours, they finished on Friday. The organization officially dedicated it to Jasmine and Hannah on Saturday.

Elliott told Lozada "to to be able to stand here today in front of you to welcome you home is probably one of my greatest accomplishments at Habitat."

While Jasmine praised all the volunteers, Hannah had nice words to say about her mom.

"God blessed her with a good heart," Hannah said.

Now Jasmine and Hannah can live happily ever after.

"With God before you, you'll never fail. Don't ever exclude him from your dreams and your aspirations," Jasmine said.