LVEDC working on helping Valley businesses expand

The Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation generally works on recruiting new businesses to the region, but a new task force will be working on helping existing businesses expand.

It's all thanks to an evolving economy.

"In any expanding economy you're going to find that employers are looking for people to fill those jobs," the LVEDC's director of talent supply Karianne Gelinas said.

As the economy expands, so does Lehigh Valley business. According to the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, 70% of our job growth comes from companies already here.

Which is why the LVEDC created a new work group dedicated to helping existing businesses grow.

"In order to understand and then support those employers, this department was really made to support that," Gelinas said.

Karianne Gelinas is vice president of the new department. She says talent supply is one of the key issues facing Lehigh Valley employers.

"With unemployment being so low - under 4 percent - many companies are very concerned about finding people to fill their vacant jobs as well as finding people with the right skills," Gelinas said.

Talent pipelines aren't generally a main concern, signaling a shift in traditional business development thanks to a taxed labor market, which means looking at new factors.

"Education, affordable housing within a region, talking about quality of life - so what types of of quality of life assets do we have here in the region?" Gelinas said.

The team of five will cast a wide net, using community, business, and government input to create effective plans for employers.

"The world is our oyster right now, and so we wanna make sure that we're using our resources carefully," Gelinas said.

"If we're doing our job right, we are listening, understanding, finding, and supporting our regional employers in the best way we possibly can as an organization."