LVEDC working on helping Valley businesses expand
The Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation generally works on recruiting new businesses to the region, but a new task force will be working on helping existing businesses expand.
It's all thanks to an evolving economy.
"In any expanding economy you're going to find that employers are looking for people to fill those jobs," the LVEDC's director of talent supply Karianne Gelinas said.
As the economy expands, so does Lehigh Valley business. According to the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, 70% of our job growth comes from companies already here.
Which is why the LVEDC created a new work group dedicated to helping existing businesses grow.
"In order to understand and then support those employers, this department was really made to support that," Gelinas said.
Karianne Gelinas is vice president of the new department. She says talent supply is one of the key issues facing Lehigh Valley employers.
"With unemployment being so low - under 4 percent - many companies are very concerned about finding people to fill their vacant jobs as well as finding people with the right skills," Gelinas said.
Talent pipelines aren't generally a main concern, signaling a shift in traditional business development thanks to a taxed labor market, which means looking at new factors.
"Education, affordable housing within a region, talking about quality of life - so what types of of quality of life assets do we have here in the region?" Gelinas said.
The team of five will cast a wide net, using community, business, and government input to create effective plans for employers.
"The world is our oyster right now, and so we wanna make sure that we're using our resources carefully," Gelinas said.
"If we're doing our job right, we are listening, understanding, finding, and supporting our regional employers in the best way we possibly can as an organization."
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Are school buses driving too fast in Palmer Township?
A resident voiced her concern about the speed at which school buses drive through Palmer Township at the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors' meeting Monday.Read More »
- Multiple efforts underway to save Allentown State Hospital
- LVHN partners with ABE to help ensure travel safety
- New ArtsQuest donor relations director announced
- History's Headlines: The baroness and the diva
- Plea deal possible in Northampton County animal cruelty case
- LVEDC working on helping Valley businesses expand
Latest From The Newsroom
- Multiple efforts underway to save Allentown State Hospital
- Man connected with fatal Reading shooting charged with aggravated assault
- TV series being credited with spike in local thrift shop donations
- Gunman in NJ armed standoff fatally shot by police
- Twin home damaged in Carbon County fire
- New ArtsQuest donor relations director announced
- LVHN partners with ABE to help ensure travel safety
- LVEDC working on helping Valley businesses expand
- Developer Nat Hyman wants to buy property of former Allentown State Hospital
- Exeter Township eyes 2020 for intersection construction