LVPC approves planners comments on Easton, Mount Bethel zoning changes

69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Members of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission (LVPC) Thursday approved its staff comments on proposed zoning ordinance amendments in Lower Mount Bethel Towship and the City of Easton requiring review.

Lower Mount Bethel Township's amendment proposal concerned establishing standards for the siting, design, permitting, use, and maintenance of wireless communications providers or commercial communication facilities also including regulation on the collocation of such facilities.

The planners commented the proposed zoning changes are a matter of local concern and recommend the township consider restrictions on the location and collocation of communications buildings next to sites listed on the National or State Register of Historic Places or official locally recognized historic structures and districts.

Easton's zoning ordinance amendment involves a street corridor overlay district which provides for changes in retail, service and institutional uses from special exception to permitted by right. It also adds a requirement for nonresidential street level properties fronting sections of Northampton Street and Center Square. Additionally, the amendment adds standards for medical marijuana facilities.

Similar to the Mount Bethel changes, the planners said Easton's amendment changes are a matter of local concern, while the ground floor use requirements are consistent with the Lehigh Valley comprehensive plan policy supporting urban design motifs over suburban ones.

However, the LVPC suggested Easton consider whether the restrictions on medical marijuana dispensaries locating within 1,000 feet of schools and daycare centers could possibly be seen as more stringent than regulations governing similar uses within the same zoning district thereby in violation of Pennsylvania's Medical Marijuana Act 16 regulations.