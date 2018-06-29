LVPC approves planners comments on Easton, Mount Bethel zoning changes
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Members of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission (LVPC) Thursday approved its staff comments on proposed zoning ordinance amendments in Lower Mount Bethel Towship and the City of Easton requiring review.
Lower Mount Bethel Township's amendment proposal concerned establishing standards for the siting, design, permitting, use, and maintenance of wireless communications providers or commercial communication facilities also including regulation on the collocation of such facilities.
The planners commented the proposed zoning changes are a matter of local concern and recommend the township consider restrictions on the location and collocation of communications buildings next to sites listed on the National or State Register of Historic Places or official locally recognized historic structures and districts.
Easton's zoning ordinance amendment involves a street corridor overlay district which provides for changes in retail, service and institutional uses from special exception to permitted by right. It also adds a requirement for nonresidential street level properties fronting sections of Northampton Street and Center Square. Additionally, the amendment adds standards for medical marijuana facilities.
Similar to the Mount Bethel changes, the planners said Easton's amendment changes are a matter of local concern, while the ground floor use requirements are consistent with the Lehigh Valley comprehensive plan policy supporting urban design motifs over suburban ones.
However, the LVPC suggested Easton consider whether the restrictions on medical marijuana dispensaries locating within 1,000 feet of schools and daycare centers could possibly be seen as more stringent than regulations governing similar uses within the same zoning district thereby in violation of Pennsylvania's Medical Marijuana Act 16 regulations.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Super Bowl MVP's book tour makes stop in Lehigh Valley
Eagles fans from all over the Lehigh Valley lined up inside the Barnes & Noble at the Lehigh Valley Mall Friday for a chance to meet their Superbowl MVP.Read More »
- Bangor man dies after motorcycle, tractor-trailer crash in Greenwich Twp.
- Giving a helping hand to man's best friend
- Easton slapped with $7M lawsuit in billboard debate
- Doctors warn of the dangers associated with extreme heat
- Prosecution calls jury 'courageous' in Daniel Clary guilty verdict
- Allentown man sentenced to up to 60 years in XBox killing
Latest From The Newsroom
- Heat and humidity continue to build as a likely extended heat wave is underway
- Fans say goodbye to iconic retailer Toys R Us
- Updated Super Bowl MVP's book tour makes stop in Lehigh Valley
- Giving a helping hand to man's best friend
- Bucks County explosions suspect makes bail, is released
- Pawlowski co-defendant Scott Allinson sentenced to 27 months in prison
- Prosecution calls jury 'courageous' in Daniel Clary guilty verdict
- Updated LGBT videos shown at East Penn School District cause uproar
- Bangor man dies after motorcycle, tractor-trailer crash in Greenwich Twp.
- Berks County Coroner looks for next of kin for Laureldale man