LVPC discusses state solar plan

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Members of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission (LVPC) discussed the state's future solar plans Thursday.

The solar plans were also part of the commission's environmental committee meeting Aug. 28.

Chairman Stephen Repasch asked LVPC environmental planner Geoff Reese for a brief review of the committee meeting where Pennsylvania's initiatives on current and future solar energy use were reviewed and discussed.

Reese said solar energy represents a mere 2.5 percent of the commonwealth's entire usage. He said there’s a goal to increase that figure to 10 percent by the year 2030.

"We are woefully behind in wind and solar energy production in Pennsylvania," Commission member Greg Zebrowski of Northampton County interjected.

Zebrowski added a number of states, such as Colorado, are way ahead of the keystone state with regard to alternative energy usage programs and numbers.

Fellow Northampton County commission member Tina Roseberry said the state offers minimal incentives for solar energy projects and installations compared to neighboring New Jersey.

She said her husband worked on New Jersey solar installation projects. She said he, and owners of similar companies, realized investment returns in Pennsylvania would be minimal due to the lack of state incentives on such projects.

Additionally and on a local level, commission member Donna Wright commented area municipalities are not zoning friendly to solar energy plans.

In other business, the LVPC reviewed Allen Township's parks, recreation, and open space plans for 2018-2027. It found the plan generally consistent with the goals and policies of the 2030 Lehigh Valley comprehensive plan.

However, the commission recommended the township clarify how much parkland the municipality needs now and in the future.

It also recommended the township conduct a parks and recreation survey for residents. The survey would be to complement the needs assessment undertaken from the current plan in order to make a determination on how much parkland is warranted.

The commission also recommended the township integrate language form the LVPC's "Green Infrastructure Guideline" document available on the LVPC's website in the stormwater best management practices discussion.