Macungie baker makes Elton John cake for PPL performance

MACUNGIE, Pa. - A Lehigh County baker has made perhaps the most extravagant cake of her life.

The name fits at this Macungie Bake Shop because Colleen Laky really does make it look like a "piece of cake."

This past week, the PPL Center called and asked Laky to make a cake for Elton John.

"We definitely need it over the top," said Laky.

The cake is a tribute to Elton John and his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour."

"So of course it has that whole element of 'Wizard of Oz' thing," said Laky.

It also captures the venue of PPL where Elton John is kicking off his tour. She made Elton John and his grand piano out of fondant.

"Elton's pretty cute. He was a lot of work, so I'm pleased with the way he came out," said Laky.

The plan is to give Elton John the cake Saturday when he performs his sold-out show.