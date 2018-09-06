Macungie baker makes Elton John cake for PPL performance
MACUNGIE, Pa. - A Lehigh County baker has made perhaps the most extravagant cake of her life.
The name fits at this Macungie Bake Shop because Colleen Laky really does make it look like a "piece of cake."
This past week, the PPL Center called and asked Laky to make a cake for Elton John.
"We definitely need it over the top," said Laky.
The cake is a tribute to Elton John and his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour."
"So of course it has that whole element of 'Wizard of Oz' thing," said Laky.
It also captures the venue of PPL where Elton John is kicking off his tour. She made Elton John and his grand piano out of fondant.
"Elton's pretty cute. He was a lot of work, so I'm pleased with the way he came out," said Laky.
The plan is to give Elton John the cake Saturday when he performs his sold-out show.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
WEATHER ALERTS
Lehigh Valley News
-
Macungie baker makes Elton John cake for PPL performance
A Lehigh County baker has made perhaps the most extravagant cake of her life.Read More »
- DA Morganelli announces plan to combat drinking on college campuses
- Easton tour shows off revitalization efforts to Gov. Wolf's administration
- Allentown School District lets students leave early
- Authorities allege man sexually assaulted sisters
- Hellertown police allege borough employee reported to work on Oxy
- Diocese of Allentown to open faith-based recovery high school
Latest From The Newsroom
- Department store Bon-Ton says it's coming back
- Eagles fans celebrate at Penn's Landing ahead of season opener
- Allentown School District: Parents can pick kids up early due to heat
- Giorgi family awards $3.1M grant to Humane Pennsylvania
- Updated AG Grewal investigates sexual abuse allegations in NJ Catholic dioceses
- Updated Penn National picks vacant Sears near York for mini-casino
- Updated Macungie baker makes Elton John cake for PPL performance
- Updated DA Morganelli announces plan to combat drinking on college campuses
- Updated Easton tour shows off revitalization efforts to Gov. Wolf's administration
- Updated Allentown School District lets students leave early