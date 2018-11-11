Macungie bakery to make debut on TV series 'Bake it Like Buddy'

MACUNGIE, Pa. - Lehigh Valley's Colleen and Terry Laky own "Piece A Cake" Bakery in Macungie.

This small shop and its artfully crafted, baked-from-scratch cakes captured the attention of the Discovery Family Channel's new show, "Bake it like Buddy", a program spin-off of Buddy Valastro's "Cake Boss".

The Lakys filmed their episode almost a year ago. it aired Saturday night at 9 p.m.

Colleen said she was apprehensive at first.

"A couple times, I was like I don't know this was way out of my comfort zone and way out of Terry's comfort zone so we were both like 'do we do it or don't we do it?'" she said.

This once-in-a-lifetime experience was one they never anticipated. But new challenges, like baking a wedding cake from start to finish in only five hours, was one they practiced for.

"We didn't make it in five hours and so we went to film knowing that we were going to be out of time," said Colleen.

They even overcame the typical, unforeseen obstacles that come with timed, televised baking competitions.

"We just kind of took it on the fly and went 'Okay, this is what we got to do.'" she said.

Not to mention, Terry doesn't bake cakes! A former construction manager, Terry mostly sticks to the business side of things but is used to pitching in at a moment's notice.

"We kind of had to play off each other. He knows what I'm doing next, so that was helpful," said Colleen.

The two said they would do it all over again as the pride they feel is the sweetest victory of all.

"There's confidence in accomplishing something like that. It's taking you out of the kitchen, taking you out of your element and that's an accomplishment," she said.

Terry believes the show will have a positive impact on business as they make plans to expand their Macungie bakery to an additional facility.

"We need to be ready for what’s coming down the road," he said.