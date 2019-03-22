Macungie man allegedly secretly records underage girl in bathroom

MGN

MACUNGIE, Pa. - A Lehigh County man is accused of secretly filming an underage girl by hiding a camera in his bathroom.

Authorities charged David J. Albert with two misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy after investigators discovered pictures of underage girls on a computer in his Macungie home. District Judge

Donna Butler arraigned the 46-year-old Friday afternoon, setting bail at $3,000.

Members of the Lehigh County Computer Crimes Task Force and state police served a search on Albert’s Macungie home on Friday. Court records do not indicate why authorities secured a search warrant for his home.

Investigators found a desktop computer with several hard drives, one of which contained at least two pictures that appeared to have been taken in Albert’s bathroom, according to court records. Authorities said one photo was of a naked girl, and the other depicted a partially exposed girl between the ages of 10 and 12, according to records.

The pictures appeared to have been taken in July 2017 by a camera hidden in a clothing hamper, police said.

Albert allegedly admitted to investigators that he hidden a cell phone camera in the hamper several times. One of the pictures on the computer was taken from a roughly 20-minute video Albert had recorded of the girl in the bathroom. The victim was known to Albert.

He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 29.