Man accused of killing mother in Lower Saucon headed to trial

EASTON, Pa. - The Northampton County man accused of killing his 70-year-old mother inside her Lower Saucon Township home was in court Thursday morning.

During his preliminary hearing, a judge ruled there is enough evidence in the case against Philip Looby, 49, to move forward with a trial.

Looby claims the killing was in self-defense, and pleaded not guilty Thursday morning.

Looby's former brother-in-law testified during the hearing and said Looby called him on February 4th and said, "I think I killed my mother... and I'm planning on hanging myself with an electrical cord."

Investigators showed up at Maryanne Looby's home on West Point Drive for a welfare check after they got a call that her son, Looby, may have killed her. Police did not specify who made the 911 call.

Police said Philip Looby answered the door and had blood on his hands.

On the stand Thursday, an officer with the Lower Saucon Township Police Department said Looby told him "you won't like what you see" as he was heading inside the home after responding to the 911 call.

Northampton County Coroner Zach Lysek said in court Thursday Maryanne was found dead, covered in blood and laying face down on the living room rug.

Lysek said Maryanne suffered heavy bruising on her chest, arms, hands head and scalp as a result of a brutal beating. She also had two stab wounds and died of blunt force trauma, possibly from a candlestick, Lysek testified.

Looby said it was in self-defense because his mom was attacking him with an exacto knife.

Looby's defense attorney asked all three witnesses Thursday about Looby's drinking habits and whether he appeared intoxicated.

Looby is charged with homicide and due back in court in June.